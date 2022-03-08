March 8, 2022
HE SHOULD BE GOING TO IRAN...:
Biden criticized over report of planned Saudi trip to discuss global oil supply (Joan E Greve, 7 Mar 2022, The Guardian)
Joe Biden attracted criticism from both progressives and Republicans after a report indicated the White House was planning a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss global oil supply.Axios reported on Sunday that Biden's senior advisers were considering a spring trip to Saudi Arabia in an effort to improve relations and to propose a potential increase in oil exports.
...unless the Sa'uds are announcing reform and elections.
