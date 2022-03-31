HE READ ABOUT IT ON HUNTER'S LAPTOP:

The Kremlin is once again using Fox News host Tucker Carlson to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this time promoting his recent segment pushing the Ukrainian biolabs conspiracy theory.





Fox News personalities have repeatedly defended Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and pushed pro-Kremlin talking points. The Kremlin has amplified Carlson and Fox Nation host Lara Logan, and Mother Jones recently reported that a leaked Kremlin memo said "it is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts" of Carlson.





On March 29, Carlson used his Fox News program to once again push the false claim about biolabs in Ukraine.





The Kremlin was clearly pleased with the segment and has been promoting it online through its various media channels.