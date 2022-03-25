March 25, 2022
HAMAS IS THE POPULAR GOVERNMENT OF THE NATION OF PALESTINE:
Palestine's Fatah to lose municipal elections, says official (MEMO, March 25, 2022)
The Palestinian Authority will lose the municipal elections, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Fakhri Al-Barghouti, announced yesterday, warning that the movement was heading "towards the abyss.""In light of its current reality, Fatah is in an unimaginable situation, and if we delay reform, we will pay the price more and more," Al-Barghouti told Al-Resalah.
