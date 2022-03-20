March 20, 2022
GET YOUR SHOTS:
Covid success to covid disaster: What happened in Hong Kong? (Lili Pike, 3/17/22, Grid)
Omicron has revealed flaws in the territory's covid strategy, which prioritized keeping the virus out over vaccinating the vulnerable. Prior to the recent outbreak, fewer than 20 percent of Hong Kong's over-80 population was fully vaccinated.Meanwhile, as cases rise in mainland China, where vaccination among the elderly has also lagged, Hong Kong offers a stark warning.
