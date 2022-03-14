March 14, 2022
EVERY HOME A NODE:
South Australia may be first big grid in world to go without synchronous generation (Giles Parkinson 14 March 2022, Renew Economy)
South Australia - already leading the world in the uptake of wind and solar and operating its grid at high levels of renewables - could be the first gigawatt scale grid in the world to operate without synchronous generation.The possibility has been flagged by the Australian Energy Market Operator in one of a series of stakeholder briefings that canvass the changes to technology and operating procedures that were once imaginable, and for some energy people still are. [...][AEMO] is also looking to run the grid at times with no synchronous generators, meaning no fossil fuels. Up until recently, at least four gas units were required to be online even if there was enough wind and solar to meet local demand.
