ELECTION FRAUD IS A CRIME OF THE rIGHT:





Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted by a grand jury on a mix of felony and misdemeanor charges, including allegations of attempting to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation.





The Republican was indicted on 10 counts, according to prosecutors. If convicted, she could be sentenced to prison. The indictment was returned Tuesday evening.





A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Peters, who has been under investigation since last summer after she allegedly facilitated a security breach of her county's election system. Peters has cast baseless doubt on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and aligned herself with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the nation's most well known 2020 election conspiracy theorists.