DOESN'T SEEM LIKE A MEMBER OF A WELL ORGANIZED MILITIA:

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. -- The family was in their backyard with relatives and their children on Wednesday, when the man next door started shooting.





The neighbors had complained to the police several times about Ronald Armand Andruchuk shooting at all hours since he'd moved to the house at 1746 Tarkiln Road in December. His bullets whizzed into their trees. They'd found rounds on their property, as well as a neighbor's. But the shooting didn't stop. He didn't respond to police when they tried to contact him, even when they could tell he was home.





When the gunfire started around 6 p.m., the wife began recording on her cellphone. "They're going through the freaking woods," her husband said.





The gunfire accelerated and suddenly, a round zinged in a high-pitched whine near them. The man shouted, and the woman screamed. "Where's my kids?!" she panicked, running breathless into the house, where children's voices rose, in fear. "Are you guys OK? Stay inside!"





Responding police officers had to duck for cover, until they could get Andruchuk to stop. The neighbors slept somewhere else that night. On Sunday, the father told an investigator with the US Attorney's Office they were terrified of Andruchuk's return.



