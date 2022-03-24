CLARENCE ONLY NEEDS TO RECUSE HIMSELF IN CASES INVOLVING THE CONSTITUTION:

On Nov. 10, after President Biden was projected the winner, Ginni Thomas texted Meadows, "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."





A few weeks later, Meadows encouraged her to keep up hope in this "fight of good versus evil."





"Thank you!! Needed that! ... I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!" she replied.





The 29 messages reported by the Post and CBS News show that both Thomas and Meadows believed the election was stolen.





She also urged Meadows to make Sidney Powell, a conspiracy theorist who spouted baseless claims of election fraud, "the lead and the face" of Trump's legal team and advocated for a forceful response to Trump staffers and Republican lawmakers who did not agree with the need to overturn the election.





Four days after the Stop the Steal rally -- which she attended -- and the Capitol insurrection, Thomas texted Meadows doubling down on her support for Trump and criticizing Vice President Pence, who had refused to interfere with the certification of Biden's victory.





"We are living through what feels like the end of America," Thomas wrote. "Most of us are disgusted with the VP and are in listening mode to see where to fight with our teams. Those who attacked the Capitol are not representative of our great teams of patriots for DJT!!"





"Amazing times," she said. "The end of Liberty."





An attorney for Meadows confirmed the messages to the Post and CBS but would not comment on their contents except to say "nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues."