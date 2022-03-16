BUT VLAD IS SO MACHO!:

Russia is teetering on the edge of a possible sovereign debt default, and the first sign could come as soon as Wednesday.





The Russian government owes about $40 billion in debt denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, and half of those bonds are owned by foreign investors. And Russian corporations have racked up approximately $100 billion in foreign currency debt, JPMorgan estimates.





On Wednesday, $117 million in interest payments on dollar-denominated government debt are due.



