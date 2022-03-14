March 14, 2022
ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS NOT BE DONALD:
Senior Dems, including Chuck Schumer, hit the Biden administration for not going far enough in reversing Trump-era immigration policies. (Anthony Adragna, 3/14/22, Politico)
In its own statement, the head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) said "enough is enough" with Title 42. "It is long overdue to completely end the Trump-initiated Title 42 policy and stop using the pandemic as an excuse to keep it going," he said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 14, 2022 12:35 PM