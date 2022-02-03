WHY DID WE ALLOW THEM TO GO IF NOT TO CALL OUT THE PRC?:





U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the United States has a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses but she urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.





Then they ought not be there or we are serving an evil regime. The Jimmy Carter bar should not have been difficult for Joe to clear.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2022 7:54 PM

