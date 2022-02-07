WHO GETS FIRED FROM FIVE GUYS?:

Henshaw grew up with a pastor father whose voice can briefly be heard on the last track, "Joy." He's duly given props to gospel stars Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds in interviews, but he has also copped to a surprisingly eclectic set of pop, rock and jazz influences that surface on Untidy Soul and meld to stunning effect. The first song, "Thoughts & Prayers," turns the idea of gospel music on its head, delivering a powerful self-indictment rather than praise to God. "Bow my head, said my prayers/ I'm the good one, ain't I?/ Washed my hands of all my sins/ I'm the good guy, ain't I?" he asks himself. But he regretfully concludes that "there's blood on my hands after all" because he perhaps didn't offer more than the traditional "thoughts and prayers" when he could have.



