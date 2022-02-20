February 20, 2022
WAG-THE-DON:
In the Closest Russian City to Ukraine's Separatist Region, There Are Few Signs of Refugees (Felix Light, 2/20/22, Moscow Times)
ROSTOV-ON-DON -- If hundreds of thousands of refugees from Eastern Ukraine's Donbas are about to descend on the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, you can't tell from looking.After authorities in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics on Friday ordered the evacuation of the elderly, women and children amid unsubstantiated claims that a Ukrainian attack is imminent, Rostov -- the closest major Russian city to the region -- should in theory be gearing up for an influx of people.But despite local authorities declaring a state of emergency in Rostov, when The Moscow Times visited the southern city on Saturday, there was little evidence of war fever or refugees.
