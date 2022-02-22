VLAD WHO?:

Fyodor Gorozhanko, a former member of Navany's team, said at the trial being held inside a penal colony in the Vladimir region, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, that investigators imposed pressure on him and tried to instruct him what to say during the trial.





Gorozhanko made the statement on February 21 during the resumption of the trial on embezzlement charges that Navalny rejects as politically motivated.





Gorozhanko said that, before the start of the trial, an investigator handed him the text of his testimony to doublecheck if he remembered it by heart.



