February 14, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
France to cut carbon emissions, Russian energy influence with 14 nuclear reactors (TIM DE CHANT, 2/14/2022, Ars Technica)
France is planning to build up to 14 nuclear reactors in an attempt to shore up the country's aging nuclear fleet while also reducing the country's carbon emissions. And while the first reactors won't open for years, the announcement could serve to undercut Russia's attempts to keep Europe dependent on natural gas.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2022 4:16 PM