THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT:





The verdict inspired a Facebook post written by Alicia Garza, a hashtag created by Patrisse Cullors, and a social media strategy spearheaded by Ayo Tometi -- and the result was Black Lives Matter, a movement to combat racism and racial violence against Black communities.





And many of the same demonstrators incensed by Martin's killing took to the streets to protest the death of Michael Brown, 18 and unarmed, killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in August 2014, just weeks after Eric Garner, also unarmed, was killed by police in New York City.





"The moment of Trayvon Martin really opened our eyes," said Edwards, of Dream Defenders.





Then the 2020 death of George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis police, brought out a wide range of people around the country and the world.





But that public anger also inspired a reaction. There have been those who took exception to Obama's words of affinity to Martin, and saw the protests as anti-police chaos and disorder.





Others acknowledge that Martin's death and its aftermath changed the country, but question whether the change was even remotely sufficient.





Sharpton, while disappointed that there has not been more federal legislation put into place, said a "cultural change" has happened.





He pointed to the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man chased and killed in 2020 by three white men. The shooter in that case also claimed self-defense, but an almost entirely white jury found them all guilty.





"I think Trayvon shifted the culture where people started looking at things a little differently and nothing to me personifies that more than Arbery," Sharpton said. "These two young men, I think, are the two pillars where we are on race."