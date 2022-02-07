THE WAR HASN'T EVEN GONE UNDER THE PETTIS:

[F]or activist and author Kimberly Latrice Jones, it's not all that complicated. She cut through the bullshit when she appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast on Monday, offering what she thinks is the real reason why the anti-CRT craze has taken hold: White parents want to avoid having difficult conversations with their children about race.





"The truth is, Ruby Bridges, who integrated school, is only in her sixties," Jones, who co-authored the 2019 book I'm Not Dying With You Tonight, said. "So what it is is that you don't want your kids, your grandkids, to know that you spit at her. You don't want your grandkids to know that you witnessed lynching. You don't want your grandkids to know that some of those family heirlooms that's in the will are things from atrocities that happened to Black people."





"We want to be convinced that it was so long ago," she concluded. "It was last night. It's today."