February 18, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Judge suggests Trump is culpable for January 6 and says lawsuits against the former President can proceed (Katelyn Polantz, Marshall Cohen and Tierney Sneed, February 18, 2022, CNN)
Trump's statements to his supporters before the attack on the US Capitol "is the essence of civil conspiracy," Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a 112-page opinion, because Trump spoke about himself and rally-goers working "towards a common goal" of fighting and walking down Pennsylvania Avenue."The President's January 6 Rally Speech can reasonably be viewed as a call for collective action," Mehta said.
