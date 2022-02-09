February 9, 2022
THE MONOPOLAR WORLD:Greece draws in the US -- and edges out Russia (NEKTARIA STAMOULI, February 9, 2022, Politico)
It took several decades, but Greece has finally welcomed in the United States -- at Russia's expense.Nearly 40 years ago, Greek people were marching in the streets against U.S. military bases in the region. Banners declared: "Out with the bases of death!" Across the nation, surveys showed most Greeks felt closer to Russia, a fellow Christian Orthodox nation that had helped the Greeks fight off Ottoman rule in 1821, than they did to the U.S.Even in the 2000s, Greek-U.S. relations remained frosty. Athens flirted with strengthening its ties to Moscow.That's all changed.In recent years, U.S.-Greece relations have grown much tighter -- tighter than ever, officials on both sides proclaim. And much of that cooperation has directly affected Russia.Greece has granted the U.S. open-ended access to four pivotal military bases, frustrating Russia. It has started receiving U.S. liquefied natural gas at a port near Athens, providing an alternative to Russia. And U.S. corporate giants have been establishing Greece as a regional hub -- JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Pfizer, Amazon, Cisco, Tesla and Deloitte have all made significant moves in the country recently.
