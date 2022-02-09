THE MONOPOLAR WORLD:

NEKTARIA STAMOULI,

February 9, 2022, Politico)

It took several decades, but Greece has finally welcomed in the United States -- at Russia's expense.





Nearly 40 years ago, Greek people were marching in the streets against U.S. military bases in the region. Banners declared: "Out with the bases of death!" Across the nation, surveys showed most Greeks felt closer to Russia, a fellow Christian Orthodox nation that had helped the Greeks fight off Ottoman rule in 1821, than they did to the U.S.





Even in the 2000s, Greek-U.S. relations remained frosty. Athens flirted with strengthening its ties to Moscow.





That's all changed.





In recent years, U.S.-Greece relations have grown much tighter -- tighter than ever, officials on both sides proclaim. And much of that cooperation has directly affected Russia.



