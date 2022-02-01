February 1, 2022
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
California threatens to hold BLM's leaders personally liable over missing financial records (Andrew Kerr, February 01, 2022, Washington Examiner)
The California Department of Justice has threatened to hold the leaders of Black Lives Matter personally liable if they fail to fork over information about the charity's $60 million bankroll within the next 60 days, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner.The move came just days after a Washington Examiner investigation found that BLM has had no known leader in charge of its millions since its co-founder resigned in May and that the Los Angeles address it lists on its tax forms is wrong.
May as well just buy crypto as give these organizations money.
