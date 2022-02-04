THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

2021 was a banner year for renewables in China. On Dec. 25, 2021, China connected its largest wind farm--134 turbines off the coast of Shanghai--to the power grid. The project will generate enough electricity annually to power 900,000 households. In 2021, according to calculations by Carbon Brief, China added nearly 17 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity, for a total of 26 GW, or more than what the rest of the world built in the last five years combined. In addition, it has 21 GW of onshore wind power.





China's solar power generation likewise continued to climb. The country installed 54.9 GW of solar power in 2021, bringing the total solar capacity to over 305 GW, about 30% of the global total of installed solar power.