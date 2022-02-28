THE DURATION OF A JUDICIAL INNOVATION...:

Conservatives have long argued that the executive branch routinely oversteps the authority granted by the Constitution in regulating all kinds of economic activity.





"This is really about a fundamental question of who decides the major issues of the day," said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, speaking at an event in Washington this month, before his appearance before the Supreme Court on Monday. "Should it be unelected bureaucrats, or should it be the people's representatives in Congress? That's what this case is all about. It's very straightforward."





Others maintain that Congress delegated authority to the executive branch to broadly regulate air pollution under the Clean Air Act. The legislature makes the law; the executive implements it through regulation, they say.



