THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN REPUBLICANS AND NATIONALISTS:
Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger slam GOP, Trump over Ukraine crisis (Rebecca Falconer, 2/23/22, Axios)
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, he "aids our enemies."
