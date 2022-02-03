THE DESANTIS FLU:

[T]here's still a long way to go. But that improvement is happening quickly.





Yes, but: Deaths are still on the rise. The virus is killing roughly 2,600 Americans per day, on average.





That's a function of two things: Deaths are always the last number to move, in any wave, and so it makes sense for Omicron deaths to be accumulating now.





But those deaths were almost entirely preventable. The overwhelming majority of people dying from COVID were unvaccinated.





The risk of dying from COVID is 60 times higher for unvaccinated people than it is for people who are vaccinated and boosted, according to the CDC's most recent data.





A more recent study in the U.K. suggested that a booster cuts the risk of death by about 95%, compared to being unvaccinated.