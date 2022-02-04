THE DESANTIS FEW:

Three members of the National Socialist Movement, including Kissimmee-based leader Burt Colucci, were arrested after a scuffle during a demonstration at Waterford Lakes last weekend made national headlines, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.





Colucci and Joshua Terrell of Indiana were charged with battery evidencing prejudice after video showed the two attacking a Jewish man who confronted them as they shouted antisemitic slurs by Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway. The battery charges, normally first-degree misdemeanors, are being upgraded to third-degree felonies under Florida's hate crime law.