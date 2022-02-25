February 25, 2022
THE CASE FOR AND AGAINST MASKING IN A NUTSHELL:
Manners, Humility, and Dignity (George W. Rutler, February 22nd, 2022, Imaginative Conservative)
The amiably eccentric Queen Christina of Sweden, having abdicated her throne to become a Catholic, wrote to a friend: "Dignity does not consist in possessing honors, but in deserving them." Customs and outward forms signal that one's duty is greater than one's self, and neglect of them is an exercise in egotism.
One's position on masking reveals one's character.
