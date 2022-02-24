THANKS, COVID!:





Students claimed their relationships with friends and family improved due to increased use of digital forms of social interaction. Social media apps, in particular TikTok, exploded in popularity during lockdown. Trends of making whipped coffee or easy pasta created a sense of camaraderie to people who felt alone for the first time in their lives. While there are sure to be lasting issues from having primarily digital interactions over face-to-face interactions, technology was able to provide a sense of community when the world needed it most.





Additionally, with many parents working from home more, there was more opportunity to increase family relationships and spend more time with loved ones. Specifically, a majority of young people who had been bullied over the past year reported fewer incidents during lockdown, likely because they were able to stay safe at home and away from bullies.





The study also found that having more autonomy over their schedule led students to better management over their schoolwork and allowed them to have a more balanced schedule for sleep and exercise. Nearly half (49%) of those with improved mental well-being reported sleeping more, compared with 30 and 19 percent who experienced no change or a negative impact, respectively.