TAX THE EXTERNALITIES:

Traffic-related pollution is likely a major driver of pediatric asthma, according to a new study from George Washington University. The research, which evaluated more than 13,000 cities around the world, suggests urban areas pose a higher risk for this condition and states that "mitigating air pollution should be a crucial element of public health strategies for children."





The results, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, found that nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas commonly found in vehicle exhaust, is the cause of nearly 2 million new cases of pediatric asthma per year. Two-thirds of these cases occurred in urban areas where emissions are high.