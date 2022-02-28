...SO FAR...:





In the weeks leading up to the Russian invasion, Joe Biden used his administration to loudly and transparently demonstrate that Putin's irredentist claims were bunk and that the looming invasion was a premeditated act of aggression.





He simultaneously worked--quietly--with NATO and the EU to achieve a larger consensus than there has been on any military matter before the alliance since . . . well, let's call it a generation.





Biden did not draw lines in the sand. He did not personalize the conflict. He did not turn himself into the star of the show. He did not allow anyone, anywhere, to believe that this was about America.





Since the invasion, Biden has been a full partner with our European allies. He has not pushed them into decisions. He recognized that having a united front was more important than any particular aspect of the response. And after only four days Europe came to the conclusion--on its own--that it would do everything the American foreign policy establishment had wanted. Biden understood that these countries needed to come to the decision to fight back on their own, and not be publicly cajoled into it.1





Biden also understood that the EU and NATO are actually very powerful allies and that when they work in concert with the United States, we represent a significant geopolitical force.





At home, by not being publicly domineering, Biden has made it much harder for Republicans to polarize public opinion over Ukraine. Because Joe Biden has not allowed Ukraine to become an issue about Joe Biden. This should make the continued prosecution of Russia more tenable in the short and medium term.