REVENGE OF THE NERDS:

[T]he move is part of a tsunami of hacktivism in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Earlier someone leaked internal messages from the pro-Russia ransomware group Conti.





"Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death. Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger," the message displayed on the websites read. "This message will be deleted, and some of us will be fired or even jailed. But we can't take it anymore."





ru_media_message.png

On top of an image of the Russian flag, the message added that there have been "5,300 dead Russian soldiers in Ukraine in four days," and that this was "More than during the First Chechen War (1994-1996)."





News sites Fontanka and Kommersant were also targeted in the hack. The message included a logo for the hacking collective Anonymous.