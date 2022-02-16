With Cold as Weiss, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio showcase Dan Weiss as their new drummer. Weiss has a reputation for being pretty out-there as a percussionist, what with his album-long drum solos Tintal and Jhaptal being released on the Pi label in addition to his status as a bandleader for the hard-hitting Starebaby ensemble. If Delvon Lamarr's trio is a modern take on Booker T. & the M.G.'s, Dan Weiss doesn't exactly strike one as an Al Jackson, Jr. And yet here he is, holding down the fort on nine new soulful recordings on an album named after him. And like any professional drummer worth their weight in tuning keys, he fits right in.



