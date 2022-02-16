February 16, 2022
ORGANIC:
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Cold as Weiss (John Garratt, 2/16/22, Spectrum Culture)
With Cold as Weiss, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio showcase Dan Weiss as their new drummer. Weiss has a reputation for being pretty out-there as a percussionist, what with his album-long drum solos Tintal and Jhaptal being released on the Pi label in addition to his status as a bandleader for the hard-hitting Starebaby ensemble. If Delvon Lamarr's trio is a modern take on Booker T. & the M.G.'s, Dan Weiss doesn't exactly strike one as an Al Jackson, Jr. And yet here he is, holding down the fort on nine new soulful recordings on an album named after him. And like any professional drummer worth their weight in tuning keys, he fits right in.Apart from the addition of Weiss, Jimmy James remains the trio's guitar player. Blended together, the three musicians carry on the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio trajectory that was established on 2018's Close but No Cigar. The rhythms are light, the grooves are funky and the blues licks are still lowdown and grimy. Cold as Weiss is less the band moving forward and more the band plugging away to establish its identity as everyone's go-to for organ-driven funky soul-jazz.
