February 8, 2022
NORMALCY, WITH NUTTERY:
Axios-Ipsos poll: America learns to live with COVID (Margaret Talev, 2/08/22, Axios)
The new data shows Americans are coming to terms with living with COVID. But it also reveals an utter lack of consensus on how to live with it.People are divided about evenly into four camps on how to proceed: drop all mandates and requirements, keep some, keep most, or add even more.Half support stores or restaurants requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2022 12:00 AM