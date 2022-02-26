NEVER WASTE A CRISIS:





The best solution, therefore, lies in nothing short of an accelerated clean energy transition. Moving as quickly as possible to implement the measures proposed in the European Green Deal is the answer, said Pastukhova - via increased energy efficiency, doubling down on renewables, and introducing new technology, such as heat pumps, as well as increased financial support for those who struggle most with energy bills.





It is a sentiment echoed by a swathe of green-minded analysts, campaigners and politicians across Europe. "This [Ukraine] crisis shows that Europe is still too dependent on Russian gas. We have to diversify our suppliers and... massively invest in renewables," said the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, on 22 February. "This is a strategic investment in our energy independence."





Plus, it is one that has particular pertinence regardless of the decision on Nord Stream 2. In the UK, the government is currently consulting on continuing to license new gas and oil fields, and some have argued that such exploitation is the answer to insecure supply - but as Chris Saltmarsh, co-founder of Labour for a Green New Deal, pointed out, "the best way to deliver energy security is to rapidly transition to a clean energy mix." Meanwhile, in Europe, the construction of other gas infrastructure continues apace, warned the Greenpeace EU climate campaigner Silvia Pastorelli.





The climate crisis alone should have shown that green energy, not gas, is the future. But having failed to do so, geopolitical tensions may now provide the wake-up call Europe (and the world) so desperately needs.