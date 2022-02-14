MAKE MASKS PERMANENT, BUT SEASONAL:

The state Department of Public Health reported that 1,638 people tested positive for the flu in Connecticut as of Jan. 15. Last season, as of July 17, 181 people had tested positive for flu. But, in the 2018-19 season -- before the start of the pandemic -- 10,619 people in the state tested positive for flu.





Passalacqua said the lower rates of strep, ear infections and other lessons show that behavioral changes can make a big difference





"We should consider that, when we put on a mask, wash our hands or make the decision not to go out when not feeling well, we're doing something much greater than preventing the spread of COVID," she said.





At least one expert had a slightly different theory about why strep and ear infections, in particular, are seeing modest numbers.





Dr. Howard Selinger, chair of family medicine at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, said said social distancing and other COVID-related measures might make a difference, but he pointed out that strep and ear infections are bacterial infections -- as opposed to COVID and the flu, which are caused by viruses.





Strep throat is caused by bacteria called group A streptococcus. The two most common bacterial causes of ear infections are treptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae.





"Bacteria do not spread quite as easily as viruses," Selinger said.





Add that factor to preventative measures such as mask-wearing and hand-washing, and a drop in infections is a likely result, he said.





Saul said he doesn't expect the possible positive impact of mask-wearing on non-COVID illness to lead to an extension of mask mandates, but it will certainly encourage him to wear a mask for the foreseeable future.





"I think in the winter months, even if we're not required to wear masks, I will continue to wear one," he said. "I think a lot of health care people will."