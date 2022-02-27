KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Turkey is set to implement an international pact that could ban both Ukrainian and Russian warships from passing through the straits connecting the Black Sea to the south, Turkey's top diplomat has announced.





Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking to CNN Turk live on Sunday, said Turkey had decided that the invasion of Ukraine and the resulting fighting constituted "war".





"It's no longer a military operation but a state of war," Cavusoglu said, in a rhetorical shift that opened a path to trigger the 1936 international treaty concerning the Black Sea straits.