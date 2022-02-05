JUST A "CONCERNED PARENT":

Archeologist and historian Kelley Fanto Deetz resigned on Friday from a position as Virginia's Executive Mansion's director of historic interpretation and education.





Deetz had worked with a broader team aiming to tell the story of descendents of workers who once lived and worked at the site, which is the oldest continuously occupied, purpose-built governor's residence in the U.S. Former First Lady Pam Northam was a driver in the project and helped hire Deetz, but the archeologists' position has been unclear since Gov. Glenn Youngkin was inaugurated.





Deetz declined to comment on the decision beyond confirming it.





Deetz previously told VPM she'd arrived at the mansion last month to find Youngkin's team had converted a planned educational space for mansion visitors- and former laundry and sleeping quarters for enslaved workers - into a family room. Period cooking supplies on loan from Monticello and other sites had been cast aside in the historic kitchen, Deetz said. Her office had also been emptied.



