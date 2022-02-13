IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday predicted that if President Joe Biden were to nominate South Carolina federal judge Michelle Childs to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, Childs would likely win more than 10 Republican votes in the Senate.





"She's somebody, I think, that could bring the Senate together and probably get more than 60 votes," Graham said on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." "Anyone else would be problematic," he added.