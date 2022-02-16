IT'S A RICO CASE:

Donald Trump received bad news last week: Mazars USA LLP, the accounting firm he has used for years, broke up with him. The company sent a letter to the Trump Organization stating it could no longer work with Trump's company, could not finish preparing his taxes this year, and was not willing to stand by a decade's worth of financial statements it helped prepare. This was a major blow to the Trump Organization, which is the subject of two investigations in New York looking at whether Trump cooked the books on the valuations of his holdings. Mazars' decision could help the Manhattan district attorney and New York State attorney general in their ongoing legal battles with Trump. It also could cause major problems for Trump's firm in terms of dealing with current or future lenders (Trump is $590 million in debt). On top of this, the Trump Organization recently received another kick in the pants: a DC Superior Court judge added Trump's company back to the ongoing Trump inauguration scandal lawsuit.





This case involves one million dollars in alleged grift related to Trump's 2016 inauguration. In November, a DC Superior Court judge knocked out part of the case, which was filed in 2020 by Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, DC, and ordered that the New York City-based Trump Organization be dropped from the lawsuit due to jurisdictional issues. That left the Trump's inauguration committee, a nonprofit known as the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) with no current purpose, as the defendant. But on Monday, a new judge handling the case restored Trump's company as a defendant.