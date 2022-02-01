February 1, 2022
"IGNORABLE ME":
Putin says West has 'ignored' Russia's security concerns (Deutsche-Well, 2/01/22)
[P]utin believes Russia's requests have fallen on deaf ears. He told reporters: "We are carefully analyzing the written responses received from the United States and NATO.""But it is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored," he said, before adding the Kremlin is still poring over the US and NATO's feedback.
Not deaf, uninterested.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2022 3:53 PM