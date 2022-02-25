HE'S THEIR NATURAL ALLY:

White nationalist livestreamer Nicholas Fuentes has made no secret where his loyalties lie in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





"I wish Putin was president of America," he mused to his 45,000 subscribers on Telegram on Wednesday morning.





Fifteen hours later, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. And Fuentes, who's hosting a far-right conference in Florida Friday night, was psyched.





"I am totally rooting for Russia," he wrote the following morning. "This is the coolest thing to happen since 1/6."





"UKRAINE WILL BE DESTROYED"; added Fuentes, who describes himself as a "Christian Nationalist," which claims the U.S. is a fundamentally Christian nation. "I never doubted you [Putin], my Czar."





Over on his platform, Gab CEO Andrew Torba also expressed his support for Putin.





"Lol Putin is brilliant. Western Media, which is obsessed with 'muh Nazis' will have a tough time spinning this one," wrote Torba, who's sponsoring Fuentes' "America First Political Action Conference" (AFPAC) this year. "What he really means is Ukraine needs to be liberated and cleansed from the degeneracy of the secular western globalist empire."





Since Russian's invasion of Ukraine Wednesday night, far-right personalities have declared Russia a beacon of anti-wokeness and Putin a strong ethnonationalist. In their mind, Ukraine is just a corrupt pawn in a vast "globalist" conspiracy.