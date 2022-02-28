February 28, 2022

"FOR YOUR FREEDOM, AND OURS":

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Poland to pick up donated fighter jets (PAUL MCLEARY, 02/28/2022, Politico)

Ukrainian pilots have arrived in Poland to begin taking control of fighter planes donated by European countries, a Ukrainian government official told POLITICO.

The impending transfer of older Russian-made planes to be used in combat against Russian forces is the most significant moment yet in a wave of promised arms transfers over the past 24 hours that includes thousands of anti-armor rockets, machine guns, artillery and other equipment.

