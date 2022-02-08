February 8, 2022
EXACTLY THE SORT OF WUSS THE rIGHT GENERALLY WORSHIPS:
Russia to pull troops out of Belarus following exercises (Mike Brest, February 08, 2022, Washington Examiner)
"No one has ever said that Russian troops will remain on the territory of Belarus, this has never been discussed," Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told Tass. "We are talking about allied exercises, and, of course, it is understood that upon completion of these exercises, the troops will return to their permanent places of deployment."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2022 11:01 AM