February 3, 2022
DON'T TOSS DONALD'S ACORN!:
Biden Reverses Trump Order Mandating American-Centric Art in Federal Buildings (Jane Recker, February 3, 2022, Smithsonian)
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden revoked a Trump-era order that placed limitations on the kinds of art that could be displayed in federal buildings. Under the previous ruling, all art commissioned by the Art in Architecture program had to depict prominent American historical figures and events or "illustrate ideals upon which our nation was founded."
