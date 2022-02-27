February 27, 2022
DON'T SLUR THE DON:
'Don Quixote-like quest': Ukraine attack and easing Covid mandates leave US trucker protest on the fringe (Sergio Olmos, 27 Feb 2022, The Guardian)
[W]ith Ukraine dominating airwaves across the globe - no one was paying much attention to the American truckers. Especially, perhaps, as the convoy was promoting "freedom" against restrictions in the US that have largely been lifted already as the pandemic has ebbed recently and weary politicians have focused on the economy.Another trucker, wearing an American and Canadian flag as a cape, nodded in agreement with Wright that it was all a plot. Others around the campfire too agree with the conspiracy myth that the outbreak of war in Europe is an attempt to divert attention away from this trucker convoy, which is currently about a couple hundred people parked in the desert of the American southwest. [...]But in the long distances the convoy has so far driven across the vast expanses of the American West, the convoy has had too few vehicles to make an impact on traffic or "clog up cities", as right-wing Senator Rand Paul had declared he hoped they would.
All comedy is conservative.
