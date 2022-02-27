DON'T SLUR THE DON:

[W]ith Ukraine dominating airwaves across the globe - no one was paying much attention to the American truckers. Especially, perhaps, as the convoy was promoting "freedom" against restrictions in the US that have largely been lifted already as the pandemic has ebbed recently and weary politicians have focused on the economy.





Another trucker, wearing an American and Canadian flag as a cape, nodded in agreement with Wright that it was all a plot. Others around the campfire too agree with the conspiracy myth that the outbreak of war in Europe is an attempt to divert attention away from this trucker convoy, which is currently about a couple hundred people parked in the desert of the American southwest. [...]



