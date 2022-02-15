DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC?:





For years, the priest had been performing baptisms with these words: "We baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."





To which the Church has said: "What do you mean, 'we'?" The proper word is: 'I.'"





Arango's shift -- from first person singular to first person plural -- has invalidated his baptisms. As a result, he has resigned from his position at St. Gregory Parish.





It gets worse. Because his baptisms were invalid, other sacraments, such as confirmation and marriage, might also be invalid, and might have to be re-done.