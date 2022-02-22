CAPRICORN 2?:

Sunday marks 60 years since NASA astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth.





On Feb. 20, 1962, the "Mercury Seven" member set out on the agency's three-orbit Mercury-Atlas 6 mission aboard the spacecraft he named Friendship 7.





New images released to Fox News show the mission - and Glenn - in remarkable detail.





The pictures, created by "Apollo Remastered" author Andy Saunders, were made using source footage provided by Stephen Slater, who headed up the archive research and production for "Apollo 11."



