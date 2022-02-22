February 22, 2022
CAPRICORN 2?:
Historic photos show the first American to orbit Earth on 60th anniversary of Mercury-Atlas 6 mission (Julia Musto, 2/20/22, Fox News)
Sunday marks 60 years since NASA astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth.On Feb. 20, 1962, the "Mercury Seven" member set out on the agency's three-orbit Mercury-Atlas 6 mission aboard the spacecraft he named Friendship 7.New images released to Fox News show the mission - and Glenn - in remarkable detail.The pictures, created by "Apollo Remastered" author Andy Saunders, were made using source footage provided by Stephen Slater, who headed up the archive research and production for "Apollo 11."Saunders, who has previously shared remastered images of the Apollo 15 moon landing, regularly posts new images on Twitter and Instagram.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 22, 2022 12:00 AM