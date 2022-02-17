...AND CHEAPER...:





The United States currently produces almost no electricity from wind farms in ocean waters. That's about to change -- fast.





State leaders have spent years laying the groundwork: requiring their utilities to purchase set amounts of offshore power by certain dates, investing in ports and transmission infrastructure and setting up workforce training programs.





As a quickly growing list of projects enters the permitting and construction phases, many states are betting on offshore wind to be a crucial source of renewable power -- and an economic driver that will create thousands of manufacturing and maritime jobs.



