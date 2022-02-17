...AND CHEAPER...:

February 17, 2022
New Hampshire and other states are counting on offshore wind energy (ALEX BROWN, 2/16/2022, Valley News)
The United States currently produces almost no electricity from wind farms in ocean waters. That's about to change -- fast.State leaders have spent years laying the groundwork: requiring their utilities to purchase set amounts of offshore power by certain dates, investing in ports and transmission infrastructure and setting up workforce training programs.As a quickly growing list of projects enters the permitting and construction phases, many states are betting on offshore wind to be a crucial source of renewable power -- and an economic driver that will create thousands of manufacturing and maritime jobs."There's been an extraordinary ramp-up in activity," said New Hampshire state Sen. David Watters, a Democrat. "The industry is really maturing, the cost is coming down dramatically and states are figuring out the policies they want to support to encourage the industry."
