ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

By televising his Russian Security Council meeting on Monday, we got an insight into the way Vladimir Putin welds power over Russia. Putin sat distanced from other members of the Council, enthroned behind a desk. He came across as high camp Bond villain with each Council member challenged to give an opinion. It was clear there was only one right view, and that was Putin's, no matter what it was.





The most absurd moment came from Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, who fluffed his lines and became the designated scapegoat. I was surprised Putin didn't casually flick a switch to drop poor Naryshin into a pool of hungry piranhas.





This type of power is so foreign to spectators in the West it appears almost cinematic in its ridiculousness. Putin becomes more than a man, he is a Tsar, a sort of demi-god. We see a mad, King Lear figure, from whom all power flows. We cannot compute this, as we have no such centre of Western power. Political leaders, liberal elites, military big wigs, Big Tech, the media, banking institutions, industrialists and woke academics are all said to be where 'real power' resides.