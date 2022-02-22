February 22, 2022
ALL THAT EFFORT AND MONEY VLAD WASTED ON DONALD...:
Lobbyist advised Trump campaign while promoting Russian pipeline (BEN SCHRECKINGER and JULIA IOFFE, 10/07/2016, Politico)
A Republican lobbyist was earning hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote one of Vladimir Putin's top geopolitical priorities at the same time he was helping to shape Donald Trump's first major foreign policy speech.In the first two quarters of 2016, the firm of former Reagan administration official Richard Burt received $365,000 for work he and a colleague did to lobby for a proposed natural-gas pipeline owned by a firm controlled by the Russian government, according to congressional lobbying disclosures reviewed by POLITICO. The pipeline, opposed by the Polish government and the Obama administration, would complement the original Nord Stream, allowing more Russian gas to reach central and western European markets while bypassing Ukraine and Belarus, extending Putin's leverage over Europe.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 22, 2022 12:00 AM