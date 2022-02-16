A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

Herzog was speaking at a conference to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, the late, legendary head of the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva and one of the principal spiritual leaders of the national religious movement.





During his speech, Herzog addressed the recent death of Omar As'ad, who suffered a fatal heart attack after Israeli troops bound and gagged him, then left him at a construction site in the middle of winter during a raid. He said As'ad's death needs to be a "warning sign" to Israeli society.





"The words of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda are even more relevant today," Herzog said, noting As'ad's death. "Jewish morality cannot accept this or be indifferent to this."



